Aiken pastor among many across southeast forming new partnership to find solutions to issues affecting Blacks

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Black Christian leaders are forming a new partnership to find solutions to everyday issues.

Reports show that there are a number of disparities affecting people of color including health, income, race issues among others. Now a coalition of leaders is putting their heads together to work on finding solutions.

“We find that our voice is somewhat muted,” Leo Woodberry shared.

The Black Christian Coalition was formed in part as a response to the new presidential administration and the multiple issues they say like the pandemic, climate crisis, and racial injustice are being under-addressed in Black community.

The faith leaders are all longtime activists and organizers from seven states including Georgia and South Carolina. Aiken-area pastor Brendolyn Jenkins Boseman is one of them participating. “While we realize historically what’s been done we are changing the conversation,” she said. “We’re not just change agents through word, but change agents through deed and even how we intersect our work with the church and the voices that we represent,” she added.

There are a number of ways in which the group hopes to work on issues.

BCLC seeks to work directly with President Joe Biden’s Administration to create climate and environmental justice policies and allocate government resources to the Black Community in the Southern and Northeastern United States.

BCLC intends to work directly with philanthropists to fully fund climate and environmental justice programs that end economic inequality in the Black Community by implementing the just transition.

BCLC intends to work directly with predominantly White conservation, climate, and environmental organizations to determine how federal, state, city, and rural resources should be received and distributed in the Black Community.

BCLC intends to work directly with White Churches to transform their charitable programs into justice programs to end inequality in the Black Community.

BCLC intends to work directly with Black Churches to manage and distribute the financial and other resources received from federal, state, and philanthropic organizations for the Black Community.

BCLC intends to work directly with Black businesses, nonprofits, foundations, fraternities, sororities, athletes, celebrities, and philanthropic organizations to build racial solidarity around climate and environmental injustices in the Black Community.

“All of these things have their merits,” Woodberry added.

How will this benefit the CSRA? Organizers say at the jump, tools are expected to be in place to allow folks in all 50 states including South Carolina and Georgia to be able to search a database for legislation that is happening both on the local as well as the federal level so they would be well informed on what’s happening with laws in their area.

Orangizers are expected to come back together within the next few weeks to dicuss their next steps.