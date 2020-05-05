Aiken partners with Graniteville company to help accommodate outdoor dining at restaurants

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina restaurants can now serve customers outside while following health guidelines.

“Had no idea we’d be doing restaurants. I mean, essentially one door closes and another one opens,” said Mike Fanning. He’s a co-owner of AllStar Tents and Events.

Business has been rough for Fanning and his team during this health crisis.

He said, “Unfortunately, it’s not just for the duration. It’s on to June maybe even into July with cancellations. Huge cancellations. So for us, today is our first day back. We did get some PPP money so we’re staffing up as much as we can.”

Orders are starting to trickle back in for Allstar. The company and the City of Aiken have teamed up to provide outdoor dining areas for local restaurants.

“I’ll have those tables down there tomorrow,” said Fanning on the phone with a customer.

“We worked to open up our sidewalks. We suspended any regulations we had to open that space up. Secondly, we went a step further and we’re actually working to help provide tables and chairs for our restaurants in the City of Aiken,” explained Mayor Rick Osbon.

At Wing Place, the owner is utilizing Aiken’s partnership with AllStar.

Dick Dickerson said, “People are excited to be out. You don’t know how much people miss other people. They want to get out. They wanted to see other people, to be around other people. Not to mention, they wanted to be served. They wanted somebody else to take care of them.”

“We’re just taking it as it comes and we’re glad to have this kind of work going on right now,” said Fanning.

City leaders are working with restaurant owners and AllStar to build an open space in downtown Aiken so people can dine.

Mayor Osbon said, “Spaced out so your family has their space. Eight feet away from the next table and we’re going to provide hand sanitizer dispensers. We’re providing outside restrooms and some things just to carry through this but to help these restaurants make it through this time.”

“We’re glad to have the outdoor seating and we look forward to indoor seating,” added Dickerson.

As for alcohol outside, only beer and wine can be served. No liquor.