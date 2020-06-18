Aiken park opens back with new equipment; children, parents enjoying new options

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — There’s a new option for children and their parents in Aiken. Playtime after weeks of being inside. Virginia Acres Park is back and better than ever. “The zip line is really cool and the slides are bigger than the other ones,” Monica Nuaung told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Work on the project began just before the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. “It’s a lot bigger so it’s like more spacey,” Harry Carver shared.

The existing stuff was removed, the ground resurfaced, and all new equipment returned in their place. “I am in love with it and my kids are in love with it. I think it’s a lot safer than the one before a lot more family friendly, where the adults can interact with the kids a lot more and the kids never want to leave,” Parent Stephanie Carver added.

“There’s this blue chair over there that makes you go like up and down and up and down and um, and I heard one spin and your dead,” Asher Burkhardt said.

There are more than 12,000 square feet for families to enjoy including a fan-favorite, the zip line. “It’s so much fun I do both [zip lines],” Jackson D’Andrea said.

“Because it’s fun because it reminds me of my friend’s zip line,” Gavin Griffin added. “I also like the rock climbing wall,” Abigail “Gracie” Myers recalled.

There are also musical instruments children can play.

The $600,000 price tag was funded through Capital Project Sales Tax Funds and also a grant. “We’ve been waiting for it to open for a while now. It’s finally opened up it’s all she talks about all the time,” Douglas O’Conner said. “I love coming to the park,” his daughter, Nivayah, added.

Virginia Acres Park is adjacent to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.