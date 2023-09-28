AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An annual Aiken Thanksgiving tradition is not happening this year.

The One-Table feast, which has been an annual event for 17 years, feeds any and everyone on Thanksgiving, bringing the community together for the holiday.

Organizer, Kathryn Wade, tells NewsChannel 6, ” We were unable to secure facilities to stage the food from. This means that we always need a place that can refrigerate and heat around 300 pans of food fir the event. We will need to work to reconfigure this event if [it] is going to go forward in the future. Hopefully, someone will pick this up an make this happen in years to come.”

The event usually takes place in The Alley, as the space is needed for the incredibly long table.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. In 2022, it was moved to the Salvation Army on Gayle Avenue.

This is a developing story.

Aiken One-Table Over the Years: