Aiken NAACP will host presidential candidate forum on race

The Aiken County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold a Presidential Candidate Forum on Race.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday December 3rd from 6pm to 7:30pm at Cumberland AME Church, which is located at 111 Kershaw St. NE in Aiken, SC.

The Aiken NAACP says, invitations have been sent to representatives of each democratic and republican candidate seeking nomination to run for president. The following candidates have agreed to send surrogates: Senator Corey Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Mr. Andrew Yang.

The issues in this forum will relate generally to candidates’ views related to civil rights and racial equality. Questions will pertain to how candidates’ platforms relating to criminal justice reform, education policy, and economic policy influence the African American and Latinx community.

Dr. Melencia Johnson, Aiken Branch 1st Vice President and USC Aiken Associate Professor of Sociology, will serve as the moderator for the event. Each candidate will be asked a series of questions related to Aiken Branch priorities. Candidate representatives will have a 2 minute opening statement, 10 minutes to answer prepared questions and a question from the audience, and a 1 minute closing statement.



Immediately following the forum, the Aiken County Branch NAACP will hold its Annual Meeting. All are welcome to stay for the meeting and refreshments.



NAACP members in good standing will enjoy priority seating at this event.

CLICK HERE to visit the event Facebook page.