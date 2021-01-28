Aiken middle-schoolers have option to help with failing grades

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The pandemic has brought issues to light surrounding what to do to help students who are not succeeding in the classroom because of the various learning options. The Aiken County School District is making a temporary change to policy to alleviate some of those challenges.

This week officials took up a recommendation that would help failing students who otherwise wouldn’t have a possible way to catch up this year.

“It provides a number of opportunities for students to recover,” Superintendent King Laurence said.

Now a suspension of policy, at least for this year, to allow some students more credit recovery during the summer months. “In a normal school year, there would not be an option for them to be promoted because they could only take two courses in the summer. This would allow for them to take three courses in the summer,” Laurence shared.

Middle school students who are failing can take up to three core classes during summer school. Students at that grade level will only need to pass English Language Arts, math, and either science or social studies in order to be promoted. “Currently the requirement is that they pass all four core subjects,” Laurence added.

Meanwhile, the current plan for the summer school option is to have those classes face-to-face but there may be an option to offer some classes virtually if there are concerns. “If we’re still at a point where there’s such a fear that some students don’t want to do face-to-face because of the pandemic, we’re going to have to have some virtual offerings,” Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover said.

The former policy is expected to be back in place for next year.