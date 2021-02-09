Aiken middle schoolers aim to solve blood supply shortage issues

AIKEN. S.C. (WJBF) – A science teacher at Schofield Middle School is using problem-based learning or PBL to show students what they learn in the classroom does translate to the real world.

“Blood is running out fast and we don’t have enough donors to actually complete enough blood transfusions to save as many as the hospitals possibly can,” said seventh-grader James Howard.

Right now, Keith Campbell and his students are digging deeper into the blood supply shortage due to the pandemic. It’s all apart of a cumulative project that leads to a blood drive but less blood means less convalescent plasma. Plasma has been widely used to treat patients with the coronavirus. The students are currently reviewing data compiled by universities across the country.

Campbell said, “We’re delving into the research. What we’d really like to do is to get so far in the research that we actually have evidence that this can be a benefit to COVID-19 patients.”

Under the PBL teaching method, Campbell is focusing on every student, so they learn through the experience of solving a problem.

He explained, “Instead of them being pedantic or mundane learners we want to get them involved in dealing with problems that are in the community.”

“At Schofield, we call it personal relevance and life relevance. So, when teachers are planning their lessons, they’re internally thinking about the things that’s interesting to their students. Not only interesting to what they like but interesting to their lives,” said Schofield Middle School Principal Scott Floyd.

Howard said, “My grandfather, he had COVID. My mom had COVID. I had to quarantine. I just got back from my three weeks I was out. It’s affected my life a lot.”

Research into convalescent plasma and how it can benefit a COVID-19 patient is still fresh, but things are looking promising in Campbell’s classroom.

He added, “Even though they might be in middle school, there’s actually much they can do for the wider community.”

Campbell’s class along with the Shepheard Community Blood Center will host a blood drive on March 8 at Schofield Middle School (224 Kershaw St NE, Aiken, SC 298011) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., to boost the local blood and convalescent plasma supply.

They are looking for all eligible donors.