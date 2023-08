AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Early voting in the Aiken Mayoral Republican Primary Runoff begins this week.

The election office confirms that early voting will begin Wednesday, August 16th through Friday, August 18th from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Election day is set for Tuesday, August 22nd, and voting will be from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.