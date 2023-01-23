AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On Monday, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon will give his 8th State of the City address to the public.

The mayor will provide updates for infrastructure projects, like the Powderhouse Road connector, which he hopes will help the Whiskey Road congestion problem.

He will also discuss the future of the Project Pascalis properties and the tentative plans the city government has for them.

“I think as we get to a place where we are winding down with the lawsuit, it allows us to move forward, pulling all stakeholders to the table and to move forward in a way that I think everyone will appreciate. And in the end will be better for our city,” said Mayor Osbon.

Mayor Osbon will give his State of the City address Monday evening at the Amentum Center at 6 P.M.

The public is invited to attend.

If you CAN’T go, NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk should have an update on NewsChannel 6 following the meeting.