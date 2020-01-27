Aiken mayor gears up for State of the City address

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – The people of Aiken can expect to hear updates about the area during Monday night’s State of the City address.

The annual talk, taking place at AECOM Center for Performing Arts in downtown Aiken, will feature a big announcement too, according to Mayor Rick Osbon.

He told NewsChannel 6 that news will focus on the Aiken Mall, which has lost several businesses in past years.

“In the age of Amazon, it’s different for brick and motor stores,” Mayor Osbon said. “They want smaller footprints.”

The Aiken Mall just may be one of the most closely watched properties in town. In 2016, it was sold to Southeastern Development for $3 million. That’s why Mayor Rick Osbon tells NewsChannel 6 he’s excited about the next steps for the shopping area that now only has two stores remaining.

He said, “They’re looking at doing some community park area, really make it a live, work, play type scenario.”

The State of the City address, an annual talk, gives people a chance to hear about the latest projects going on in town. That ongoing work, includes Hotel Aiken downtown.

“As far as I know they have sent plans to Marriott. They’ve gotten them back with mark ups and they will send those for submittal. The process is taking longer than we like, but we have confidence we will see progress in the next year,” the mayor said.

The Old Aiken County Hospital, county owned and city zoned, will see some traction soon too with more developers coming on board to work.

“They had a potential buyer for it and had gone down the line,” Osbon said. Because of the time, there is a tower that has about 13 or more government entities on it and it takes a lot approval to get that moved.”

Some projects have already been accomplished such as the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the new Department of Public Safety building. Mayor Osbon said those will be applauded.

“I think lot of conversation will focus around that we are now moving forward with the memorandum of understanding and purchasing the old Henderson Hotel or Regions Bank to consolidate our government in the city,” he told us. “In the next 18 months we will see a lot of work being done.”

And the Mayor wants to shine a light on the city’s partnership with USC Aiken and what that means for the growing cyber industry in the CSRA.

The mayor said, “Governor Henry McMaster has put $15 million for a cyber dream port to work hand in hand with what’s happening over at Fort Gordon in cyber security. We’ve always said that with Fort Gordon and the cyber security, a rising tide raises all boats.”

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps