Aiken man wanted for domestic violence

Aiken, Sc. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are seeking help in locating a man wanted for domestic violence.

On Monday October 7th, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Wagner Rd. around 3:50 P.M. regarding domestic violence and a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim said she and her husband, 35-year-old DeAngelo Atkerson, got into an argument which escalated. Atkerson reportedly grabbed a shotgun and fired it.

Atkerson fled the scene before police arrived.

He is wanted for:

Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree

5 Counts of Kidnapping

Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.