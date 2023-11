AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 3900 Block of Deans Bridge Road shortly after midnight Friday.

48-year-old Braun Pruitt from Aiken, was driving a commercial truck when it left the roadway and crashed.

Pruitt was pronounced dead on scene at 1:31 am.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story.