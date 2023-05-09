AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in an abandoned warehouse.

Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us the body of 60-year-old Alvin Patrick Jr. was discovered on Monday, May 8, around 1 p.m. in a warehouse on the 100 block of Williamsburg Street near Richland Avenue in Aiken.

Patrick’s body was found by a friend who then flagged down a passing by South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. The Aiken Department of Public Safety was then notified of the discovery.

Coroner Ables states that foul play is not suspected in Patrick’s death. An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.

The investigation into Patrick’s death is being handled by the coroner’s office and Aiken Department of Public Safety.