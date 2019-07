AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after an accident involving an ATV.

30-year-old Terrence M. Rainey died Thursday night. He was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center’s ER.

Officials say Rainey was riding an ATV southbound on Red Oak Drive around 11 p.m. when he left the road and struck a tree.

The Aiken County Coroner says that Rainey was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

His cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma.