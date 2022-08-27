RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County.

Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Heath was pronounced dead at the scene. He had to be removed from the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled with the GBI.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The suspect in custody has been identified as 31-year-old James Thurmond.

Thurmond is facing a number of charges including Felony Homicide by Vehicle, Felony Fleeing.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.