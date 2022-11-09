AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville.

Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and he lost control, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and was ejected off the motorcycle.

According to authorities, Argiro was transported to Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC), where he later died due to his injuries on Tuesday, November 8th.

According to the Coroner’s Office, this is an ongoing investigation along with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Coroner’s Office says a toxicology analysis is pending.