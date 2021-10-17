Aiken man dead after house fire

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is dead after a house fire, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables reports 65-year-old James West was found unresponsive inside his home in the 100 block of Whispering Pines Terrace. The coroner says the fire call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Upon the discovery of West, he was quickly taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the house fire incident.

West will be autopsied in Newberry.

