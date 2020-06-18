Aiken man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – 20-year-old Timothy James Granger has been arrested on five charges associated with the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety made the arrest on June 17, 2020.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Timothy Granager. Investigators discovered Granger distributed child sexual abuse material.

He has been charged with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. This is a felony offense which is punishable by up to 10 years of prison for each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.