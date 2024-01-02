AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested in reference to the exploitation of minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, Jerrett Courtet Brown, 46, of Aiken, was arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Brown, and authorities state that Brown possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Brown was arrested on December 21st, 2023 and is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety made the arrest, and investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.