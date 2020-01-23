Aiken High School NJROTC celebrate 50 years

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken High School has a great reason to celebrate.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the schools Navy Junior ROTC program.

“It’s an incredible thing just to be a part of the history that this program has,” said Lt. Tim Marinelli.

A birthday celebration was held Thursday in conjunction with the annual inspection.

The ceremony included an awards presentation and guest speakers who are alumni of Aiken High School and North Augusta High.

“This organization is much larger than it was when we were here, and I’m just so proud to see that it’s grown and that it’s continuing to contribute to the well being of these young people and sending them off to the world the way that it should be done,” said Janie Mines, an alumni and member of the Defense Advisory Committee for Women in Service.













More Local Headlines: