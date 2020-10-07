Aiken High School cancels two JV football games due to COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County High School canceled two upcoming junior varsity football games due to COVID-19.

Due to the placement of a majority of the Aiken High School junior varsity football players into a mandatory 14-day quarantine today following designations as close contacts, the Aiken High JV home football contest previously scheduled for this Thursday, October 8, 2020, versus Airport High School, has been canceled. Also, due to the current player designations as close contacts, the previously scheduled Aiken High JV home contest Thursday, October 15, 2020, versus Laurens School District, has also been canceled. The games will not be rescheduled. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically by Aiken High School Athletic Director Phillip Blacha.

Thank you for your support of Aiken High School, our athletics programs, and our student-athletes.

DR. JASON HOLT