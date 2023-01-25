AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home.

Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the home, the mother, identified as 64-year-old Sylva Spann, was pronounced dead on the scene, her daughter was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

Ms. Spann will be autopsied in Newberry to determine her cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Aiken Department of Public Safety.