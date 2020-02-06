Aiken Emergency Management discusses Springfield Church Road damage

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Emergency Management is attending to storm damage along Springfield Church Road near Little Horse Creek.

A barn was reportedly blown away from Stable View Equestrian Training Facility off Stable Drive and tossed onto Springfield Church Road.

Aiken County Emergency Management said they had no reports of a funnel cloud, so they do not know if the damage was a result of a downburst or a tornado. The National Weather Service should be conducting an investigation tomorrow.

ACEM asks people to please be careful as the area is covered with live electrical wires.

Below are images of some of the damage sent in from viewer Edie Graham.















