Aiken Electric Cooperative reporting large outage

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Electric Cooperative is reporting a large outage.

Officials say the outage is in the Wagener Rd and Montmorenci Rd area.

“Crews are en route to assess the situation and will work as safely and quickly as possible to restore power,” officials said in a social post.

If you are experiencing a power outage, the fastest way to alert the company by calling or texting “out” to our “Lights On” number 1-877-264-5368, or use the mobile app.

You can view a live outage map, here: http://map.aikenco-op.org:8080/