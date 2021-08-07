Aiken Electric Co-Op outages reported; large snake caused issue

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Approximately 1362 members being affected by an outage at Aiken Electric Cooperative’s Monetta substation. Officials say the areas are near Old 96 Indian Trail, Keys Pond Rd, etc.

The cause of the outage is a large snake entering transformer equipment causing them to lose communication to the entire substation, officials shared with Newschannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Linemen are working to safely remove it, they added.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on the developing story.