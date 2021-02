AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs assistance finding 62-year-old Ronnie Louis Cummings of Aiken.

Mr. Cummings was last seen February 4, 2021 on the 300 block of Morgan Street in Aiken. He may be at risk due to medical conditions.

Mr. Cummings is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150-170 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.