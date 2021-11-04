Aiken daycare worker arrested, allegedly swung child into furniture

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is facing charges after allegedly hurting a child at an Aiken daycare.

22-year-old D’aja J. Brown was taken into custody Wednesday at the Aiken Detention Center after warrants for her arrest were filed following an incident at the 109 Summerwood Way location of Sunshine House Educational Daycare in Aiken.

Brown was booked into the detention center on a single charge of Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person by Legal Custodian following an investigation by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Investigators reviewed a video recording from October 21st in which, according to a warrant for her arrest, Brown was seen grabbing a three-year-old by the arm in a classroom at the Summerwood Way Sunshine House and then swinging the child into a piece of furniture.

As a result, the warrant alleges, the child suffered visible injury to the head, endangering the life or heath of the child due to unlawful and malicious bodily harm on behalf of Brown.

Sunshine House has released the following statement: