Aiken County working to make changes on response to animal control issues

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Officials in Aiken County are working on making changes to how the county responds to animal control issues.

“It’s going to be good for the animals in our area,” Jim Rhodes told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the possible changes.

Rhodes has worked with animals in the Aiken area for nearly 15 years. Part of that time was spent working with the county’s animal control department.”They are a very well-trained good organization. They go to a lot of classes,” he added.

But they say they could use some help. Officials feel now is the time to make changes to the animal control ordinance following instances involving animals killing other animals in the area. Most of this current ordinance, we’re told, has been in effect for nearly 20 years.

“I applaud the County that they are taking steps to monitor animal neglect and abuse and try and get a handle on this,” President/CEO SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare Barbara Nelson added.

Proposed changes are multifaceted. Some deal with filling in the blanks. Also, the terms in some provisions needed updating to provide flexibility in dealing with the abuse of animals. “What the County is trying to do is just, it seems to me is that they are just trying to go back through their animal control ordinances and clarify them and just take a look at them and make sure that they are in keeping with the times,” she said.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, a number of people expressed concerns and offered recommendations on how the ordinance could be improved including Cindy Brizes. “I’ve been involved in dogs for over 30 years of training and I was a vet tech. I think they do need more people who are involved in dogs to help them craft the appropriate language,” she said.

Some made requests for clarification, others requested it to be a little stiffer. Among concerns, how would the changes be policed, Rhodes says that’s not what the ordinance is about.”It’s not about going out there and policing. It is about giving the enforcement officers a little bit of meat and a little bit of power to control. If they do get the complaints, they have something on the books that they can do that they don’t have now,” he said.

In information received by NewsChannel 6, the American Kennel Club expressed concerns over the changes. “The proposed ordinance also includes vague and overreaching animal care, abuse and neglect provisions,” officials said. Shawn reached out to the organization directly for a virtual or telephone interview, officials weren’t available before his deadline.

Meanwhile, Council voted to table the second reading of the ordinance. It is scheduled to be considered again in July.