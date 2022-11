AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Veterans Day service in Aiken County has been moved due to inclement weather.

The service was originally set to be held at the Aiken County Veterans Park.

It will now take place at the Salvation Army chapel located at 322 Gayle Avenue in Aiken. It begins at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile in North Augusta, the service originally to be held at Wade Hampton Veterans Park has been moved to the American Legion Post located at 333 E. Spring Grove Avenue in North Augusta.