Aiken County students to return to in-person instruction

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – School administrators in Aiken are striving for a measured approach when it comes to getting students back on their typical schedules.

Starting October 12, elementary students will have four days of in-person instruction. This does not affect virtual learners.

“We don’t need to look to prolong this any longer. I think it’s going to happen. Life goes on,” affirmed board member Dwight Smith.

Superintendent King Laurence said, “I’ve said for a long time that my desire was to get our students back to school full-time as quickly as possible as long as we’re able to do that safely so that is our priority.”

The advisory committee presented it’s safe to be in the classroom to the Aiken County school board Tuesday with the majority on the board and parents at the meeting agreeing.

“Going four days a week at first then adding in middle and high school. And then finally getting to five days a week so I think we are taking the correct steps in moving forward as a school district,” said Superintendent Laurence.

But some board members believe the October 12 back-to-class date is too early. The vote was 7-2.

Cameron Nuessle said, “I just thought three business days was a lot to put on the school and I want them better prepared for it so our workforce didn’t feel so shocked and the children were well received.”

Nuessle isn’t against trickling students back into the classroom. He and his colleagues discussed delaying the return to October 19 but that’s not happening.

Following the board’s decision for elementary students, leaders approved four-day-a-week, in-person instruction in middle and high school to begin on October 26.

The plan is to move to five-days-a-week on November 4.

Nuessle explained, “We try to put health and safety first. I think we’ve got data that shows things seem to be in control and we need to take one more step. And the board decided to take that next step.”

That step will come soon.

“Who’s losing the most is our kids because they are getting the instruction they need. I got to say that. I just feel like there is going to be problems. We will work them out and we can work them out,” said Smith.

“There are a number of school districts who came back immediately at five days a week so we’ll be joining those districts but we believe this is the right move and we feel that our parents are going to very pleased with the decision,” said Superintendent Laurence.

He added the next step is to pay attention of how the return to class will work. The school board hopes the move with elementary students will set a positive precedent.

As for the advisory committee, it will still be intact.