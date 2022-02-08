Aiken County student prepares for regional spelling bee

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County student wins the county spelling bee.

Paul Knox Middle School student Ayla Holmes was named champion during the 2022 Aiken County Scripps Spelling Bee Finals which took place Monday, February 7th.

According to the press release, the seventh grader won the competition after correctly the word “bungee”.

Kaitlyn Toole, a fifth-grade student at Byrd Elementary, was the runner-up, and Jackson Beach of North Augusta Middle School came in third.

Each participant in the spelling bee received a $100 gift card to Barnes and Noble. The runner-up received a plaque and a $100 Apple gift card and the winner received a plaque, a $100 Apple gift card, and an Apple iPad.

Ayla will go on to compete in the regional bee on March 12th, which will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.