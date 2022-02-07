Aiken County student moves one step closer to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local student is one step closer to the Scripps National Spelling Bee tonight.

Twelve students competed in the Aiken County Bee at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts downtown.

Participants representing 5th to 8th grade in Aiken County. This year’s county Spelling Bee Winner is Ayla Holmes from Paul Knox Middle School, who beat Kaitlyn Gracetoole from Byrd Elementary, who had a strategy.

Kaitlyn Gracetoole, who came in second place said, “So me and my mom sit together or mom and I, we sit together and she calls out a word and if I’m not really sure about it she like let’s me look at it and then I look a way and then I try and spell it again cause I spelled a lot of them wrong. These words are hard.”

Holmes will move on to compete in the Regionals hosted by the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on March 12th.