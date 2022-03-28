Aiken, SC (WJBF) –The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in locating a missing Aiken women.

Family members of 54-year-old Melissa McNally Keenan reported that she was last seen 2:30 pm on March 25, 2022. Melissa was seen walking into the woods near 320 John Scott Road where she has been living since January.

Melissa is approximately 5’7” tall, 115 lbs. brown hair, brown eyes and wearing black sweat pants, dark gray hoodie and black shoes.

Melissa does have mental health conditions and has suicidal ideology.

If anyone has any information her whereabouts or has a sighting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.