AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

59-year-old David Mitchell Kantner of Aiken was released from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on August 12th around 11:30 am where he was being held on a disorderly conduct charge.

On August 16th, Kantner’s family told investigators that they have not seen or have heard from him for some time.

Kantner is a White male, approximately5’11”, 180 lbs., brown eyes, and gray short straight hair.

If anyone has any information on Kantner’s whereabouts or has a sighting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or your local law enforcement agency.