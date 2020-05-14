Aiken County Sheriff’s Office search for elderly woman

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Sherry Poplin has been found safe.

Aiken County deputies are searching for Sherry Poplin in the area around Pheasant Run and Banks Mill Road.

Family members say she was last seen taking a nap in her home around 2:00 P.M. They discovered she was missing around 4:31 P.M.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black or blue capri pants and black rubber boots with a flower pattern. She has green eyes, graying blonde hair, and is around 5’5″, weighing around 160 pounds.

Ms. Poplin has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

