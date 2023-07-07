GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wearing a wig who allegedly robbed a bank.

According to authorities, deputies were called to Security Federal Bank on Canal Street around 9:12 A.M. after receiving alerts that a gunman demanded money.

According to the incident report, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from bank employees.

Investigators say after the suspect took the money, he walked out of the bank where witnesses say that they saw him driving away in a light gold Ford Explorer.

The gunman was described as a White man, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, black tennis shoes, a wig, and sunglasses.

Witnesses also state that the suspect had what appeared to be a visible surgical scar on his chest.

If anyone has any information on this ongoing investigation, video, or the suspect, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Authorities say that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.