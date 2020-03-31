Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a suspicious death.

Around 3:55 P.M. on March 30, 2020 deputies responded to the 100 block of Saint Johns Church Road in Aiken. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the 911 caller said they found a person laying dead in the tree line.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. The deceased person was 20-year-old Trenton Nichols who had been reported missing since February. The investigation is considered to be suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it comes available.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

