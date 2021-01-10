Aiken County Sheriff receives COVID-19 vaccine

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Regional Medical Centers is continuing to vaccinate area law enforcement including the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The hospital posted a picture of Sheriff Michael Hunt getting his vaccine Saturday.

He said that both of his physicians encouraged him to get it because of his line of work. “This has really hit close to home; I’ve had friends that have it and have died from it. So it’s extremely important for me to get it. And I encourage other first responders to get it, also,” said Sheriff Hunt in a statement released by Aiken Regional.

