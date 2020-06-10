Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt wins reelection

AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – Michael Hunt will serve four more years as Sheriff of Aiken County.

With 100% of the votes being reported, Sheriff Hunt received more than 73% of the votes. His challenger, Salley Police Chief Jarrod Goldman, earned almost 27%.

“It’s important to me simply because we may need change but we have to have a voice. And the only way we’re going to have a voice is to vote,” said Aubrey Myers, Polling Manager.

It was smooth sailing at the polls in Aiken County even though things looked different because of COVID-19.

Joya Jimenez DiStefano, a volunteer said, “The Board of Elections provided us with a spacesuit and we have a variety of cleansing equipment. And so, our pens are sanitized and our screens are sanitized.”

Overall, fewer people voted in person during this election cycle but many voted through absentee ballots. There were no competitive Democratic races Tuesday but several Republican ones including the Aiken County Sheriff election.

Chief Jarrod Goldman told NewsChannel 6 his ideas over the phone. One being a resident deputy program in rural areas so people would be more comfortable with police.

He said, “That consists of a deputy that actually lives in, near the area, or is from the area. May of been there all their lives. They know the people, they know the residents and they already have a relationship with that part of the community.”

But Chief Goldman’s ideas were cut short with Sheriff Hunt winning the majority of votes.

“I’ll continue doing what I’ve been doing. Keep up with law enforcement and keep doing the good work we’ve been doing. I’m not going anywhere,” said Chief Goldman.

We will continue to keep you updated whether Sheriff Hunt comments on his victory.