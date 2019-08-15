Aiken County Sheriff Hunt seeks re-election

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt is running for re-election.

“I am proud of the work our agency has accomplished over the years and look forward to continuing to serve our community,” he said in a statement. “I am committed to making our Sheriff’s Office the premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina. Over the course of the next months, I ask for your prayers, support and vote,” he added.

Hunt has run the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. He has taken aggressive measures to lower crime, by decreasing the number of outstanding warrants in the county and strengthened the ties between his deputies and the community they serve.

The current police chief of Salley Jarrod Goldman has also thrown his hat in the ring for sheriff of Aiken County.