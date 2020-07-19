Aiken County Schools to get update on reopening plans

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County parents district will get an update from Superintendent King Laurence on reopening plans.

It will happen Tuesday, July 21 at the Board of Education’s specially-called meeting. It starts at 6 p.m. at the district office on Brookhaven Drive.

The meeting will also be streamed on the district’s website.

Meanwhile, SC for Ed and the Aiken County Education Association invites you to express your concerns about starting school. That will take place before the specially-called meeting at the district office at 5 p.m.

Some say they do not support Governor Henry McMaster’s call for 5-day face-to-face learning but encourages the school board to use the 33 percent hybrid model and start instruction on September 8.