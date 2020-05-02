Aiken County Schools plan for 2020 graduation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — We’re getting a better idea of how Aiken County Schools will celebrate the class of 2020.

Officials say they surveyed graduating seniors, their families, and friends for their input.

More than 2,000 people provided ideas— including having each high school host ceremonies in their own football stadiums with limited guests and virtual streaming.

“All high schools will host their graduations in their own football stadiums on the previously scheduled dates of June 4th and fifth all ceremonies will be held at 10:00 AM,” Superintendent King Laurence said. “Due to COVID-19 additional precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced in an effort to ensure social distancing and meet the state department of education’s recommended guidelines,” he added.

Each graduate will receive two tickets and tickets will be required for admittance to the stadiums. NewsChannel 6 is working to learn how tickets will be distributed.

All ceremonies will also be live streamed and recorded.