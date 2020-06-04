Aiken County Schools host graduation, livestreams for those unable to attend

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County schools start their graduation ceremonies today and tomorrow.

Because of the pandemic, things are going to look a little different this year starting with the location. It’s normally at USC Aiken, but now it’ll be outside on each school’s football field.

Students spent their time here showing their school pride during football season, and what a full circle to walk that stage at your home base.

Not only is the location different, but so is the seating! The chairs are socially distanced on the football field.

On the sidelines is for family and friends. There are markings on the stands for reference on how far a part to be.

There’s only two guests allowed per student.

Aiken County Schools Superintendent, King Laurence, says, “it’s a right of passage that students go through as they leave that K-12 environment and go on into the workforce or go into college or into the military, this is a defining moment.”

He says the students are grateful.

Students who do not attend will still have their names called. Masks are recommended but not required.

For those who can’t make it, there are links for each ceremony to live stream:

