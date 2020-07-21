Aiken County Schools hold special called meeting, educators to protest

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Tonight, we’ll learn more about back to school plans for Aiken County students.

Last week, the school district approved two options: online classes only, or a hybrid model of in-person and online classes.

New school models are subject to change.

Tonight, the special called meeting will discuss a move back start date to September 8th, and a regular 5-day school week.

This all comes after Governor Henry McMaster spoke to South Carolinians last week with these recommendations.

Also last week, Aiken County Schools approved the first day to be held August 17th.

“We believe that these options best align to CDC and DHEC guidelines, and the desires of parents, teachers, staff, and community members,” said Superintendent King Laurence just after everything was approved.

Educators aren’t happy. The Aiken County Education Association will be parking in the Aiken County Public Schools District lot to show that they do not support August 17th as a start date, but they do support the hybrid model for learning.

Educators do not want to go back to a 5-day school week for their safety.

They'll be here an hour before the meeting that starts at 6 pm. The meeting will be streamed live.