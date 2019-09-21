Aiken County Schools giving back with ONE K-12 COMMUNITY DAY OF CARING

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Public School District is rolling up its sleeves to give back to the community.

It’s all apart of the District’s 4th annual ONE K-12 COMMUNITY DAY OF CARING on Saturday, September 21.

The event, usually devoted to making improvements at area schools, now changing things up this year.”This year we’ve reversed it,” Interim Superintendent King Laurence told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We’ve asked our schools and school personnel to go into the community and serve so there are a lot of exciting projects that are going to be going on,” he added.

What an exciting time as students, teachers, and parents join together to support AIken Public Safety. This is now the cleanest fire truck in the state. #DayOfCaringACPSD pic.twitter.com/FIkqJVjSbM — King Laurence (@King_Laurence) September 21, 2019

We’re told most schools are working individually on community service projects, but several have partnered with one another to work on projects together.

“Community groups, volunteers and individuals have given thousands of hours over the last three years during this annual day of service,” Aiken County Public Schools’ Director of Communications and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said. “We look forward to demonstrating our collective appreciation by going out into the community just as the community has come into our schools for a little sprucing up and support,” she added.

Day of Caring is in full swing on Newberry Street! Aiken High’s 70+ volunteers are helping the ADDA set up for tonight’s Octoberfest. #DayOfCaringACPSD pic.twitter.com/avDeUU1dr4 — Aiken High School (@aikenhighschool) September 21, 2019

Saturday is expected to be the school system’s largest community service event of its kind to date — with dozens of projects taking place over Aiken County.