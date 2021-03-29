Aiken County schools gearing up for summer programs while many students struggle

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – New data from the Aiken County Public School District shows many students are having a tough time with their work but school leaders are organizing plans to help.

The Chief Officer of Instruction for Aiken schools says they are projecting up to 15% of students are going to need summer school.

“We have parents call us and say, ‘my student is not performing well.’ Many times, more often than not it’s because the student is not logging in at all,” said Jeanie Glover.

Reports from the school district reveal a sharp increase of students falling behind, specifically in the virtual setting.

Glover said, “Many of those students and families were not prepared for taking courses virtually so it’s hard to teach a student how to read in those early grades when you’re not face-to-face.”

Student struggle is across the board according to Glover. Recently, Aiken County school board members gave the green light to use more than $9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for summer programs.

The money will cover those programs for the next three years.

More than 3,300 elementary students have already been invited for 2021 summer classes.

“K-5 will begin on June 16 and it will run through July 29. The program will run Monday through Thursday every week, so we won’t operate on Fridays,” said Glover.

Summer classes for middle schoolers start on June 16 as well. They’ll run through July 1, Monday through Thursday.

Glover explained, “The high school program will run in the same fashion targeting those students who are in jeopardy of not attaining their high school credits and those who need credit recovery.”

In elementary and middle schools, summer instruction will be in person for now but for high school classes are virtual with teacher guidance.

“We need at the elementary alone over 150 teachers to teach the number of students we’re projecting,” added Glover.

Salaries for a certified teacher in summer school start at $37/hr. The projected enrollment for middle and high school summer programs will be calculated by this week.

To apply for a job, click or tap here.

For more information about Aiken County summer learning programs, click or tap here.