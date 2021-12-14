Aiken County schools extends parent survey deadline

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Public School District is considering the idea of a Modified Academic Calendar. The school year would begin in mid-July or early August and end the first week of June. Summer break would be shortened to six weeks and after every nine weeks of school, there would be a two-week break.

The district sent parents a survey by email on December 3rd with a deadline of December 13th to find out what they think of a modified calendar.

Yesterday, an email went out to parents saying the district had only heard from 24% of parents and guardians. As a result they have extended the deadline to Wednesday, December 15th at 5 pm.

ACPSD says that parent input is critical on this issue and they ask that parents and guardians take the survey. It only takes a minute to complete. The survey is anonymous and they ask people to be as candid as possible.

The district has provided samples of a traditional calendar and the modified calendar on a Frequently Asked Questions page on their website. A link to the survey was resent to parents yesterday afternoon.

Parents with questions, additional comments, or suggestions can email the district at communications@acpsd.net.