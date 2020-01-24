Aiken County School Status

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina ranks 44th in the country in being the most educated state.

Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster urged lawmakers to pass legislation to raise teacher wages, fully fund Pre-K for low-income students and many other things.

Interim Superintendent King Laurence says progress is already being made in Aiken County schools.

He said, “So far, we’re doing a pretty good job.”

The stats are here. The Aiken County School District is doing better than many others in South Carolina.

“Both the governor and the house and the senate have all made education a priority and we’re all pleased with that. While there are plenty of things we could debate and discuss and hopefully come out with something at the end through legislation and the governor’s signature that everybody can be happy with,” said Laurence.

About 90% of teachers in Aiken County stay in the classroom according to Laurence. And Governor McMaster’s three-grand, teacher pay increase would be more incentive for high-quality teachers to work in thoroughbred country.

Classroom sizes are about 25 on average in Aiken County compared to about 30 statewide. Many schools in the Aiken School District already have funded Pre-K for impoverished students.

Laurence said, “I think everybody wants the same thing. I think everybody wants solid public education in South Carolina. They want good experiences for our children. They want a good future for our children and their families. They want our teachers taken care of. They want our teachers to be respected and be seen as the professionals as they are. And to be compensated in a way that matches that desire for them.”

Laurence added the starting salary for a teacher in Aiken County is about $40,000.