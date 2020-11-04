Aiken County residents head to polls on Election Day

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — There are dozens of seats up for grabs on this year’s ballot in Aiken County.

After more than a year of the campaigning, the debates, and let’s not forget the ads, Aiken county residents are heading to the polls.

“I’ve always voted this one. I liked to come out and do it personally,” Louise Inabinet said.

“I honestly thought it would just be easier to come up here today instead of just doing it online because well, I don’t have a phone, it broke and I just figured it’d be better to do an in person,” Voter Jennifer Taylor added.

Shawn checked into several polling locations scattered across the All America City. Over at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, poll workers say they saw long lines when polls first opened. As time move closer to noon, lines died down with voters being able to move through the process quickly.

At Warrenville Baptist Church, officials say lines were all the way to the main road with voters waiting.

not all Precincts have long lines. Voted in six minutes around 2:20pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in Aiken. Be sure to vote. — j scott raines (@primespeaking) November 3, 2020

There are some aspects of voting looking a little different from years past due to covid-19. But something you may have not paid much attention to before will still be watching and waiting.

“We do have poll watchers, just like the democratic party, to basically help out the polling locations if they need it. I don’t expect to have any problems,” Aiken County GOP Chairman Bob Brookshire shared.

The Democrats don’t foresee any problems either.

“I just don’t think that’s feasible and we’re not in an area where that kind of stuff is going to play out too well,” Aiken County Democratic Party Chair Harold Crawford added.

As of 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 83 of 84 precincts were reporting numbers.

