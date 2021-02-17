Aiken County Rep shares story of being teenage mother on floor of the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County Representative shared her story of being a teenage mother on the floor of the Statehouse.

Lawmakers are voting on a bill to ban nearly all abortions in the state.

“I was ashamed going to school, walking the halls with a baby. I was ashamed going to church because everybody knew I wasn’t married,” Rep. Melissa Oremus recalled.

She said that it is in those moments that prove who you are and it can possibly be a testimony for others. “I am standing in front of you today, a house of representatives member, just a poor girl from South Carolina, who did it all with a baby in tow,” she said.

Looking back on life, she said people showed her grace at a time when she needed it the most. “[I] found friends to watch her and anybody that could help me with her. Even my professors allowed me to bring her to class because they knew if the daycare was closed, I wasn’t going to be there, but they knew it was better for me to be in school,”

She also revealed that she joined a sorority to not miss out on college life. “My girls knew that they had my back and they actually were some of the best babysitters that you could ever find. And those girls are still my best friends today,” she said.

Her daughter is now 25 years old and is a college graduate. “What example can a mother do, but show them how to push through and how to be a strong woman. She didn’t have a father in her life either. She’s had to figure it out by herself as well. But luckily my husband adopted her and took her in,” she shared.

When talking about the bill, she said it shouldn’t be a choice. “I’m not saying that everybody has it in them to have that drive that I have, but I want to be just a testimony that you can do it with a child by your side. There doesn’t have to be a choice that you have to make.”

She connected COVID, the death penalty, and abortions. “I don’t even know how one person can say ‘well, the lives of the sick or the ones that have COVID are more important and we don’t care about life after when you talk about the life of those, and you’re in favor of the death penalty.’ She went on to say, “Those people made the decisions. That fetus, that infant that did not make bad decisions. They are innocent. They are innocent and don’t deserve to die just because the mother made a bad choice one night.”

The Representative is exhausted of images showing that abortions are something that’s needed in certain situations. “I’m so tired of the celebrity saying if I wouldn’t had an abortion, I couldn’t have went on with my career,” she shared.

She also shared a story involving a conversation with her daughter. She “told me she had someone, a friend of hers and he was found out his girlfriend was pregnant and she was going to have an abortion. He {said that he] had no say in that, that was against everything in him. And he could not stop her from doing that.”

The young woman had to make the decision for both herself and the future baby father. “Not every dad is a coward. Not every dad would allow this and they would take full responsibility if you just told them. And half the guys that I look around in here y’all are, dads, too. And for you to say, it’s a woman’s choice when you’re just as responsible, that makes you a coward if you don’t stand up for life.”

But when people say the word abortion, she says, “We should just say adoption. There’s plenty out there in line that would take that sweet little baby.”

Republican members are expected to pass the measure easily and it will soon go to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature.